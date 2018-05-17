What time does the Grey's Anatomy season 14 finale start, end?

Hold onto your scrub caps, folks, because the Grey’s Anatomy season 14 finale airs tonight, and you can bet Shonda Rhimes won’t pull any punches. After all, it was just the last installment that held everyone on the edge for an hour wondering whether April was going to survive the episode. So what can you expect from Grey’s Anatomy season 14 episode 24 and what do you need to know in order to catch every second of the action? We have you covered.

What to expect from the Grey’s Anatomy season 14 finale

Shondaland is known for throwing fans some major curveballs in the final moments of each season, so it’s hard to guess with a ton of accuracy. The official description put out by ABC about Grey’s Anatomy season 14 episode 24 gives us precious few hints, but it sounds like there’s plenty of potential for tension:

The doctors attend Alex and Jo's wedding, and things do not go as planned. Meanwhile, the stress from the past year has taken a toll on Bailey, and she will re-evaluate some of her decisions.

Hopefully Rhimes sticks to the classic quip about ending with a marriage or a death instead of making it a marriage and a death. A preview released ahead of the finale shows the happy couple headed off to sneak in a quickie before the ceremony, only to find that the shed door that opened quite easily now won’t budge. They’re locked in. We hope that’s as serious as their hurdles get as they try to finally make it to the altar.

But what’s going to happen with Bailey? The show’s already bidding farewell to Sarah Drew (April) and Jessica Capshaw (Arizona) for good, and we’re guessing fans can’t handle much more loss in way of the Grey’s Anatomy cast.

Watch the promo for Grey’s Anatomy season 14 episode 24

Catch a sneak peek of the Grey’s Anatomy season 14 finale for yourself in the official promo released by ABC below:

If you’re feeling nostalgic, take a couple minutes to watch the extended tribute to April Kepner, whose final episode airs tonight:

What time does Grey’s Anatomy season 14 episode 24 start, end?

Make sure you’re tuned in to ABC tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST when the Grey’s Anatomy season 14 finale kicks off. Despite the fact that you’re saying goodbye to cast members you’ve grown to love over the past nine or ten years, Grey’s Anatomy season 14 episode 24 won’t be an extended episode: you’re getting just one hour like always.