What time does the Once Upon a Time season 7 midseason premiere start?

Let’s hope the back half of this season, which kicks off with Once Upon a Time season 7 episode 11, is happily ever after for the magical series — because it’s the last chance they’ll get at a fairy tale ending.

That’s right, Once Upon a Time comes to a close for good with the final episode of the current season. But maybe long-time fans of the show will get action-packed entertainment when the midseason premiere, or Once Upon a Time season 7 episode 11, gets the ball rolling on the final few chapters. The creators are certainly teasing some twists.

This season was a creative reboot for the show, with several of the main characters leaving. Though ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey was optimistic about bringing the series back for an eighth installment, the plug has been pulled and she’s now excited “for fans to join us in this epic final chapter,” Variety reports.

“We’ll see many familiar faces to the end,” Edward Kitsis, one of the creators of the show, told Deadline about what to expect starting with Once Upon a Time season 7 episode 11, “Secret Garden.” He and co-creator Adam Horowitz were tight lipped about who exactly would make their way back to the small screen for the series and shot down suggestions that Jennifer Morrison might be one of them with a vague, “that hasn’t been confirmed.”

“If the question is ‘Will the final two hours remind us of the first six years, then the answer is ‘Yes’,” Kitsis revealed to Deadline. If that’s the case, consider us sold.

So, when does Once Upon a Time season 7 episode 11 start?

You can catch the midseason premiere of the magical ABC show, Once Upon a Time season 7 episode 11, on Friday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The episode will be one hour long and will wrap up by 9:00 p.m. EST in time for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.