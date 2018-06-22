What time does the Preacher season 3 premiere start?

It’s just about here, fans of Jesse Custer and Tulip. We’re talking about Preacher season 3 episode 1, or the season premiere of the supernatural series based on the graphic novels. You already saw Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy chased across the South by the Saint of Killers if you’re caught up on the second season, so what can you expect coming next? We break it down.

The second season absolutely upped the ante on the AMC show, building off of god’s disappearance and the explosion of Annville with heroine trips with angels, heart-to-hearts with Hitler in Hell and the reveal of Eugene’s worst memory (that he’s forced to relive over and over). But you know the creative minds behind the AMC show are going to dial it up even more in the new season, so here’s what you need to know to get ready.

What to expect from the Preacher season 3 premiere

Without going into spoilers if you’re still catching up on the second season, Preacher season 3 episode 1 is all about trying to save Tulip and you’re going to finally get some more background on Jesse Custer and his family. That’s because the season 3 premiere, called “Angelville,” is taking you back home to Jesse’s roots. The official description of the episode teases:

In an effort to save Tulip, Jesse and Cassidy take her to Jesse's family home, Angelville; Jesse reunites with the people he fears most: his family.

We already primed you for this one with our guide to Preacher season 3, which featured profiles on the new characters, including some family members. Check it out if you want to know more about each fresh face you should expect on the small screen when Preacher season 3 episode 1 airs this weekend.

Get a sneak peek of Preacher season 3 episode 1

The promos for the Preacher season 3 premiere are out and you can watch them below. The first sneak peek of Preacher season 3 episode 1 features Jesse coming into contact with a knife-wielding old acquaintance that may or may not still be angry with him.

With another exclusive clip, you’ll meet Jesse’s grandma in all her quiet intensity. She not only eats a scorpion pepper without flinching — while Cassidy struggles with a bite of his own hot pepper — but also dishes out some brutal, but much needed, advice for the vampire on the dangers of unrequited love. Check it out below:

What time does Preacher season 3 episode 1 start, end?

Tune into AMC this Sunday, June 24 at 10:00 p.m. EST so you don’t miss a second of Preacher season 3 episode 1. The Preacher season 3 premiere will run one hour, followed by a rerun in case you missed it the first time around.