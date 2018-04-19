What time does the Scandal series finale start?

Get ready for a riveting night of TV, folks, because no one’s safe during Scandal season 7 episode 18 — also known as the series finale. If you think Shonda Rhimes and the entire team behind the hit ABC show is going to pull any punches during their last hurrah, we’ve got some big news for you.

It’s been a good run, and we know you’re sad to see one of ABC’s tent poles gone for good, but at least take some solace knowing that the series is going to go out with a bang. Their TGIT lineup might never be the same, but here’s what you’re in for tonight:

What to expect in Scandal season 7 episode 18

It’s understandable if you’re worried about the series taking a victory lap in its final installment. But Rhimes promises that’s not the case, and the queen of serious finale plots wouldn’t lie about things like that.

“She started out as the character that we knew who very much believed in this power and how important this particular kind of power was, and molding it and being a part of it,” Rhimes told Variety ahead of the series finale. “We watched her, like everybody else, become completely corrupted by it and make all the same mistakes that everybody else makes to get what she wants from it. Then we watched her hopefully fight her way back from it.” OK, so where can Olivia Pope possibly go in Scandal season 7 episode 18? What should you expect from the episode?

The official description of the episode, called “Over A Cliff,” teases plenty of intrigue and the potential for some deadly action:

With the existence of B613 exposed to the world, the Gladiators make the ultimate sacrifice in order to take down Cyrus and Jake – but how far will they go to get justice?

It’s not going to be a traditional season finale, for one. “Whether or not everybody pays for what they have done… [the finale is] about seeing what happens once that choice has been made,” Rhimes told Variety. “The story is wrapped up [but also] the audience gets to imagine some of what happens next for the characters.”

The Scandal season 7 episode 18 trailer seems to point to this. It’s filled with flashbacks from through Olivia’s career, from her white hat days to Fitz’s almost-assassination, but also — and you’re probably more excited about this — a gunshot that raises a lot of questions.

Get a sneak peek of Scandal season 7 episode 18

Take a closer look at what they’re teasing going into the Scandal series finale by watching the trailer for Scandal season 7 episode 18 below. As for your theories about who’s on the wrong end of that gun shot — let them run wild! It’s only a couple anxious hours until you get answers.

What time does Scandal season 7 episode 18 start, end?

Tune into ABC at 10:00 p.m. EST to catch Scandal season 7 episode 18, the series finale, from the very beginning. Even though it’s the final hurrah for the series, you’re still only getting an hour-long episode, so enjoy each and every minute.