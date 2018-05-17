What time does the Supernatural season 13 finale start, end?

Are you team Sam or team Dean? We only ask you to pick sides because the promos for Supernatural season 13 episode 23 make it sound like the fate of one of them is seriously in trouble. So what can you expect from the Supernatural season 13 finale and what do you need to know to tune in tonight? We break it all down.

What to expect from the Supernatural season 13 finale

If you haven’t read the seriously unsettling description for Supernatural season 13 episode 23, here it is in all its horrific glory:

Sam and Dean continue to be tested in the battle between good and evil; an impulsive decision could alter the life of one brother forever.

The good news here is that, though it says the decision “could alter the life of one brother forever,” that means the brother mentioned is still alive. Whew. It could all just be a bait and switch to get us to worry about one, when it’s the other whose life is in danger. Losing your brother, after all, would alter your life forever, no?

Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb also teased to Entertainment Weekly that you’ll see another facedown between Michael and Lucifer akin to the one that went down in the season 5 finale. “Michael and Lucifer in season 5 had a very specific, almost ritualistic dance they were going to do. They were going to hop into Sam and hop into Dean and have this fight,” he reminded fans. This time, Dabb says, it’s different because “there are no rules.”

“Michael has a different agenda. Michael’s stronger than anyone else on the show. He’s not as wedded to this idea that Dean Winchester is important at all. He doesn’t need Dean. He doesn’t have that instruction card that he’s following.” Team Dean, are you worried yet?

We’ll just leave it at this: When asked to compare the Supernatural season 13 finale to the finale of season 12, Dabb said, “The body count is lower, but the stakes are higher.”

Watch the promo for Supernatural season 13 episode 23

Need a bit more now that you’re looking forward to the Supernatural season 13 finale? Watch the promo for tonight’s episode featuring explosions, blood pouring from people’s eyes and some brutal kicks to the face:

What time does Supernatural season 13 episode 23 start?

Make sure your TV is set on The CW tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST sharp, when Supernatural season 13 episode 23 kicks off. The Supernatural season 13 finale is an hour long, so you’ll know the fate of both brothers (for now at least) by 9:00 p.m. EST.