What time does The Walking Dead season 8 midseason premiere start?

Ready your weapons and rally your troops because all out war isn’t over. The midseason premiere of the hit AMC series rapidly approaches, which means you need to be prepared: to not only part with Carl but also answer questions like, what time does The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 start?

Everyone agrees, it’s going to be an episode you don’t want to miss even a second of. The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 kicks off the back half of the season, which Norman Reedus, who plays fan favorite Daryl, told Entertainment Weekly will bring “a lot of closure.”

“It’s all the tying up of these ends of what’s laid out in front of us in all these different directions,” Reedus teased. In case you were so worried about Carl’s walker bite that you forgot to keep track, the characters have been scattered around the post-apocalyptic world while fighting Negan and his gang of “Saviors.” But that doesn’t mean every story line is going where you think.

“[I]t all kind of comes together in the end with closure in several different avenues,” Reedus explained. Some wrap up the way you think. Some wrap up not the way you think. It’s all kind of a surprise where it all comes from.”

Get a sneak peek of The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9

Are you ready for all out war? Watch The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 sneak peek from AMC below to get your adrenaline pumping before the big episode kicks off on Sunday.

So, what time does The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 start?

Make sure to tune into AMC to see The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 start promptly at 9:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 25. The episode is just shy of an hour and a half long. The Walking Dead season 8 episode 9 starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and ends at 10:23 p.m. EST, at which point a (probably) much-needed therapy session through The Talking Dead will kick off.

If you want to catch up on The Walking Dead before season 8 episode 9, “Honor,” airs, you can tune into AMC starting at midnight on Saturday, February 24 for a marathon of episodes that start all the way back at season 6 episode 1. Check out the AMC schedule for specific episode air times.