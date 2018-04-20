What time does the Westworld season 2 premiere start?

If you thought the only chaos going on in this hit HBO show the unclear line between who’s host and who’s human, just wait for what’s to come. That’s because the newest installment will make the first look like "a genteel kitchen drama,” according to co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. So are you ready for all the chaos and drama Westworld season 2 episode 1 brings?

Well, you better be, because it’s going to kick off with a bang whether you’re prepared or not. After all, remember where they left you: Ed Harris had just been shot — and actually injured — by one of the many hosts rushing toward an ambushed group of woefully unprepared humans.

What to expect from Westworld season 2 episode 1

Evan Rachel Wood, who brings life to Dolores Abernathy, told Metro that filming the second seasons was “much more difficult” than the first — and explained some behind-the-scenes secrets that we’re sure will trickle down to the viewer.

This upcoming season was harder to shoot “because the game has changed and the characters changed,” Wood explained. “I mean, we are basically all coming back and we are resurrecting our characters but they are not the same.” That likely means a lot of questions for the viewers throughout the first couple episodes, especially Westworld season 2 episode 1, but rest assured you’re likely getting answers since each episode is packed with so much information. They were basically “filming 10 movies in 6 months,” Wood confided to Metro.

Expect the chaos to be in-your-face, too, since even the stars of the show were thrust into a topsy-turvy experience as they filmed the soon-to-be-released episodes. “It was nerve-racking because we are not allowed to have all of the information, sometimes we are doing the episodes out of order,” she explained. They sometimes filmed episodes “that hadn’t even been read.”

On set, she recalled, they’d “turn up on set and go, ‘What episode is this? What happened just before? What is about to happen?’” So if you’re watching and asking the same questions, you’re probably right where the creators want you.

What time does Westworld season 2 episode 1 start?

Catch every heart-racing second of Westworld season 2 episode 1 when it airs this Sunday, April 22 on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST. But hang tight for a little longer once the clock strikes 10 because this episode lasts until 10:15 p.m. EST — and you can bet they’re going to pack every available minute with as much action as possible.