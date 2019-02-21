What to watch on TV this weekend: Feb. 22-24

The big screen will take over the small screen this weekend thanks to the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. While all eyes will be on Hollywood this Sunday, there are plenty of other awesome things to tune into before and after the big show. Here’s what to watch on TV this weekend.

“Paddleton,” Feb. 22 on Netflix

After carving out a career as one of the nation’s most beloved comedic performers, Ray Ramano has quietly been dipping his toes into other genres in recent years. The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star gets to show off more of his dramatic chops with “Paddleton,” a darker comedy about two neighbors who embark on an emotional rollercoaster after one of the friends is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The film also stars Mark Duplass.

“Doom Patrol,” Feb. 22 on DC Universe

One of the weirdest shows to hit the small screen, DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol” has proven to be an unlikely hit for the budding streaming service. The series centers around a collection of misfit superheroes who must stop a wacky, mind-melting villain named Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk). Friday’s episode two will see the introduction of the fan-favorite character Cyborg, played by Joivan Wade.

“O.G.,” Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. on HBO

Jeffrey Wright is back on HBO this weekend, but in a role that’s vastly different from his “Westworld” character. The acclaimed actor stars in the new film “O.G.,” which premieres on Satruday night. Directed by Emmy winner Madeleine Sackler, “O.G.” revolves around a maximum-security inmate who’s on the verge of being released after spending nearly 25 years in prison. However, Wright’s character gets his life turned upside down after taking a new inmate under his wing, played by Theothus Carter.

91st Academy Awards, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC

This year’s Oscars will be an interesting ceremony, to say the least. Sunday’s show will be the first one in nearly three decades to not have a celebrity host on hand thanks to the controversy with Kevin Hart, which forced the comic to step down from hosting duties. Viewers can still expect some surprises, though, especially when it comes to the presenters. Rumor has it that even the cast of the Avengers will be on hand to dole out trophies.

“Whiskey Cavalier, ” Feb. 24 on ABC

Once the Oscars are over, ABC has one more surprise left for fans on Sunday night. Following the ceremony, the network will air a special sneak preview of the new series “Whiskey Cavalier.” Starring “The Walking Dead” alum Lauren Cohen and Scott Foley, the drama revolves around FBI agent Will Chase and CIA operative Francesca Trowbridge as they lead a team of spies to try and save the world from evildoers.