What to watch on TV this weekend: March 1-3

It's shaping up to be a wet weekend in the northeast, which means it's the perfect time to cuddle up on the couch for a bit of chilling and television. Thankfully, there's plenty of programs worth tuning into that are perfect for every kind of TV fan. From singing competition series to harrowing documentaries, here are the best things to watch on TV this weekend.

"The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind," March 1 on Netflix

"Doctor Strange" star and Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor makes his directorial debut with this beautiful new drama, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Not only did Ejiofor direct "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind," but he also wrote and stars in the film. The drama is based on the memoir of the same name by William Kamkwamba, which chronicled how he built a wind turbine from scraps in order to bring electricity to his family’s home in Wimbe, Malawi.

"The Widow," March 1 on Amazon Prime

Kate Beckinsale takes a crack at the small screen with the new series "The Widow," debuting Friday on Amazon Prime. The actress stars as Georgia Wells in the thriller, a British woman who's husband (Matthew Le Nevez) supposedly dies in a plane crash. However, three years later, Wells has reason to believe that her husband is still alive and decides to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to find him.

"American Idol," March 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC

They're back! The long-running singing competition series returns for its second season on ABC this weekend. While Simon Cowell and the original judges are long gone, host Ryan Seacrest is still there, and there's no shortage of star power on the judges panel thanks to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Season 17 of "American Idol" kicks off on Sunday night.

"Leaving Neverland," March 3 at 8 p.m. on HBO

After the fallout of Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries, HBO will examine another controversial star with "Leaving Neverland." The two-part, four-hour documentary is a harrowing look at the allegations of molestation made against the late pop icon Michael Jackson. Part one airs on Sunday night, while the second half of the documentary will air on Monday night.

"Good Girls," March 3 at 10 p.m. on NBC

NBC's hit crime comedy-drama is back for another heist. If you haven't seen "Good Girls" yet, the series revolves around a trio of struggling mothers who decide to get theirs by robbing a supermarket, played by Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta. Season 1 is on Netflix if you need to catch up, while season 2 of "Good Girls" is set to premiere on Sunday night.