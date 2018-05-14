What TV shows have been cancelled, renewed or picked up?

Networks have been picking up and throwing out shows this week like a toddler with too many toys (and a teenager with too much money). As shows finish out their seasons and contracts come up for renewal, networks are tweaking their 2018/2019 schedules, trying to find that perfect mix of comedy, drama and reality to reel in advertising dollars - and if a show hasn’t been performing, it’s been given the ax.

While there are many shows that simply fizzled, fans are particularly cross over three cancelations. Fans of Fox’s "Lucifer" will have to live with a big cliffhanger with no resolution this week after the show cancelled after three seasons, while over at SyFy the cancelation of "The Expanse" has fans fuming. However, so far, the biggest outcry by fans (and creators) was the cancellation of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" by Fox.

In a rollercoaster couple of days, Fox cancelled the show, there was talk of Hulu picking it up (similar to how "Mindy" was saved), Hulu passed, and then in an unexpected twist, NBC picked up the series for a sixth season. A happy ending (and win) for fans who cried foul and stomped their feet until the studio noticed.

One of the biggest scandals around renewal season has revolved around the future of Fox’s "Lethal Weapon." Star Clayne Crawford recently released a series of public apologies on social media for apparent issues he caused on set:

"I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents."

However, it seems this was not enough to placate the studio, with the actor let go, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Over the weekend, "American Pie" alum Seann William Scott was announced as his replacement, and the show was picked up for a third season.

Many shows, however, have been given the green light for the next season: Over the weekend Fox renewed "Gotham" for a fifth season. "American Idol" and "How to Get Away With Murder" have both been renewed by ABC, as has "Speechless," "Black-ish," "Fresh Off the Boat," "For The People" and "Station 19." However, showing not everything Marvel touches turns to Gold, the network has cancelled Marvel’s "Inhumans."

Going along with the idea that everything old is new again, The CW are rebooting cult favourites "Charmed" and "Roswell," picking up both pilots. Unfortunately, Fox is also applying that theory and reviving "Last Man Standing," which stars Tim Allen, because apparently six seasons wasn’t enough.

And in a rare move, two shows this season have been so well received they’ve been renewed for a second season by networks before the public even got to see them.

The first is "Killing Eve," starring Sandra Oh, which has seen a significant growth in viewers week on week, The second is Amazon ordering a second season of "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan," which stars John Krasinski and is set to debut globally on Amazon Prime Video on August 31.

Say goodbye to these cancelled shows:

"The Exorcist" (Fox)

"Quantico" (ABC)

"The Mick" (FOX)

"Designated Survivor" (ABC)

"Brave" (NBC)

"Taken" (NBC)

"Rise" (NBC)

"Scorpion" (CBS)

"Great News" (NBC)

"Kevin Can Wait" (NBC)

"Ten Days in the Valley" (ABC)

"Deception" (ABC)

"The Crossing" (ABC)

"Alex, Inc" (ABC)