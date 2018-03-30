Everything leaving Hulu in April

Before you get ready for The Handmaid's Tale, catch up on these titles before they're gone.

We’re all very excited (read: unbelievably pumped) about the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale coming to Hulu, but what about the other side of the coin? Today, we’re looking at all the series that are leaving Hulu this April.

There’s plenty to see. Your best bets? Go for the iconic French film, Amelie, starring Audrey Tautou, in a career defining role. There’s also the trio of Look Who’s Talking films, and considering they star John Travolta and Kirstie Alley, we’re thinking it’s a prime example of early Scientology propaganda (PS: the talking baby is voiced by, um, Bruce Willis?) There’s also Mystic Pizza, Sabrina and the third season of the very good Carmichael Show. But the time to catch up on all of that — plus all of what’s leaving Netflix — is going by, quick. And you wouldn’t want to miss out, would you?

So make some time for Offred and the horrors of Gilead, but be sure to catch up on these films and series too — before it’s too late!

What’s leaving Hulu April 2018?

All series will expire on April 30.

The Carmichael Show (Season 3)

Unsolved Mysteries (Seasons 9-14)

A Thousand Junkies

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Amelie

American Idiots

An Officer and a Gentleman

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Avenging Force

Bolero

Capote

Coming Soon

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Depraved Decadence

Excess Baggage

Fire with Fire

For a Few Dollars More

Hamlet (1990)

Harsh TImes

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

Intersection

Keeping Up WIth the Steins

Kung Fu Hustle

Larger Than Life



Kirstie Alley in Look Who's Talking. TriStar Pictures

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Now

Look Who’s Talking Too

Lulu on the Bridge

Mystic Pizza

Red State

Redline

Running Scared

Sabrina

Show of Force

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her|

Traitor

Two Family House