Everything leaving Hulu in April

We’re all very excited (read: unbelievably pumped) about the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale coming to Hulu, but what about the other side of the coin? Today, we’re looking at all the series that are leaving Hulu this April.
There’s plenty to see. Your best bets? Go for the iconic French film, Amelie, starring Audrey Tautou, in a career defining role. There’s also the trio of Look Who’s Talking films, and considering they star John Travolta and Kirstie Alley, we’re thinking it’s a prime example of early Scientology propaganda (PS: the talking baby is voiced by, um, Bruce Willis?) There’s also Mystic Pizza, Sabrina and the third season of the very good Carmichael Show. But the time to catch up on all of that — plus all of what’s leaving Netflix — is going by, quick. And you wouldn’t want to miss out, would you?
So make some time for Offred and the horrors of Gilead, but be sure to catch up on these films and series too — before it’s too late!
What’s leaving Hulu April 2018?
All series will expire on April 30.
The Carmichael Show (Season 3)
Unsolved Mysteries (Seasons 9-14)
A Thousand Junkies
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Amelie
American Idiots
An Officer and a Gentleman
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
Avenging Force
Bolero
Capote
Coming Soon
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Depraved Decadence
Excess Baggage
Fire with Fire
For a Few Dollars More
Hamlet (1990)
Harsh TImes
He Said, She Said
Hoodlum
Intersection
Keeping Up WIth the Steins
Kung Fu Hustle
Larger Than Life
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Now
Look Who’s Talking Too
Lulu on the Bridge
Mystic Pizza
Red State
Redline
Running Scared
Sabrina
Show of Force
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her|
Traitor
Two Family House