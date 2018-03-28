Here's everything leaving Netflix in April

Say goodbye to "Batman & Robin" — and these other TV shows and films, too. Warner Bros.

Ready your binge lenses: There’s a slew of shows saying farewell to Netflix in April. We’re looking at what TV shows and films are leaving the streaming giant next month, and which ones you should catch up on before Sunday comes.

What should you watch?

All the Batman films

Batman, Batman & Robin, Batman Forever and Batman Returns will all be leaving come April 1, so you have a couple of days to really amp up the nostalgia. Having watched Batman & Robin recently, I can say it is both a hot mess and crazy enjoyable. 10/10, highly recommended.

Caddyshack

A classic comedy, chock full of hijinks, and starring a bunch of highly regarded comedy legends their prime. If you’ve never seen it, watch it! If you’ve seen it a million times, once more won’t hurt!

Cool Runnings

This is literally a movie about a Jamaican bobsled team — one that has literally never seen snow. It’s glorious and wonderful and worth a watch.

What’s leaving Netflix April 2018

Leaving April 1

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3

Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving April 12

The Emperor's New Clothes

Leaving April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving April 16

Son of God

April 17

Z Storm

April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21

The Prestige

April 22

Exit through the Gift Shop

April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27

Begin Again