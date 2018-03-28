Home
 
Here's everything leaving Netflix in April

From "Batman & Robin" to "Cool Runnings."
By
Rachael Vaughan Clemmons
 Published : March 28, 2018 | Updated : March 28, 2018
Batman and Robin Leaving Netflix
Say goodbye to "Batman & Robin" — and these other TV shows and films, too. Warner Bros.

Ready your binge lenses: There’s a slew of shows saying farewell to Netflix in April. We’re looking at what TV shows and films are leaving the streaming giant next month, and which ones you should catch up on before Sunday comes.

What should you watch?

All the Batman films
Batman, Batman & Robin, Batman Forever and Batman Returns will all be leaving come April 1, so you have a couple of days to really amp up the nostalgia. Having watched Batman & Robin recently, I can say it is both a hot mess and crazy enjoyable. 10/10, highly recommended.

Caddyshack
A classic comedy, chock full of hijinks, and starring a bunch of highly regarded comedy legends their prime. If you’ve never seen it, watch it! If you’ve seen it a million times, once more won’t hurt!

Cool Runnings Leaving Netflix April 2018

Cool Runnings
This is literally a movie about a Jamaican bobsled team — one that has literally never seen snow. It’s glorious and wonderful and worth a watch.

What’s leaving Netflix April 2018

Leaving April 1
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3
Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5
The Hallow
The Nightingale

Leaving April 12
The Emperor's New Clothes

Leaving April 15
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year

Leaving April 16
Son of God

April 17
Z Storm

April 20
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21
The Prestige

April 22
Exit through the Gift Shop

April 26
Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27
Begin Again

 
