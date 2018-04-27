Everything leaving Netflix in May

What's leaving Netflix May 2018? Some of Netflix’s most treasured go-tos will be leaving the streaming service this May. Here’s a comprehensive list of what’s leaving and when — as well as what films and shows you should tune into before they disappear into the ether.

A classic, as far as romantic-comedy fare goes — and considering the genre is on its last leg IRL, you should lay eyes on this one ASAP.

Or perhaps you’d like to delve back into your childhood, back to a time when it was possible to both revere Christina Ricci and be jealous of her tween ghost boyfriend.

A film about tolerance, starring the likes of Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo as drag queens stuck in a small town? Yes, please.



May 1

Chappie

Charlotte's Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean's Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

The Host

May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book