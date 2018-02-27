It hits a little too close to home, but you also can’t stop watching. It’s one of ABC’s high-adrenaline political dramas, and we know that as much as you want to look away, you’re wondering when does Designated Survivor return?

For your own sanity maybe turn off the news and watch the compelling show starring Kiefer Sutherland in its place. We know you’ve been without the series for a while during their midseason break, but the show’s coming back on soon, so when is it time to make the switch? We’ll tell you, but first some details you might want to know about what’s going to happen when Designated Survivor returns.

What to expect when Designated Survivor returns

The long and short of it is, when Designated Survivor returns, you should expect all out war. (Oh, wait, that’s The Walking Dead season 8, right?) Maybe not all out war, then, but war. America’s at war and Kiefer Sutherland is at the helm, trying to keep everything under control.

"Without getting too specific, we have the United States at war in the back half [of Season 2]," showrunner Keith Eisner dished to TV Guide about the upcoming return.

But when you look closer, the fight isn’t just external. (NOTE: If you haven’t seen Designated Survivor season 2 up to this point, what comes next in this article will be a spoiler. If you don’t want a big twist revealed, scroll down to simply get your answer to when does Designated Survivor return, and catch up with our guide to all the ways you can watch Designated Survivor online.)

Sutherland, as reluctant leader Tom Kirkman, will not only have to keep the country together but also himself after the unexpected death of the first lady, played by Natascha McElhone. Eisner says they’ll use that tragic turn of events to prompt a couple questions in the back half of the season including, "What is it like to be a wartime president when you're alone in the White House? And does solitude effect [sic] your decision making process?"

At least there’s this: Kirkman is owning his actions. He’ll be the one to declare war, Eisner teased.

So, when does Designated Survivor return?

You can catch the midseason premiere of Designated Survivor when the series returns to ABC on Wednesday, February 28 at 10:00 p.m. EST. Check back to Metro for details about Designated Survivor season 2 episode 11, or the midseason premiere, if you want a sneak peek of the episode and some details to get you biting your nails with anticipation.