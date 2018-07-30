This year was a biggie for Grey’s both on and off-screen. The show said goodbye to two beloved cast members and behind the scenes, Shonda Rhimes and Ellen Pompeo launched the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Station 19. But despite the cast cuts (Grey’s fans are used to them by now) and the new projects, we’re still eager about the core series and wondering when does Grey's Anatomy come back on?

Over the weekend, ABC announced their entire fall premiere schedule, which means we have the inside scoop on when Grey’s will be hitting your small screens again. Ellen Pompeo talked to E! News about the renewal for the fifteenth season of the medical drama and explained that, though in the beginning she worried she was going to be pigeonholed as Meredith Grey, the show has become one of the biggest blessings of her life. We’re sure many a Grey’s fan would echo that sentiment.

Although she didn’t give any promises for what’s to come in the new season, she did dish on what she’d like to tackle in the upcoming episodes. For Pompeo, it would be exciting to delve into what actually causes diseases in season 15, from the air we breathe to the chemicals in our food and water. But we guess you’ll just have to tune into the new season when it premieres this fall to find out if the writers take her notes.

When does Grey's Anatomy come back on?

So, when does Grey's Anatomy come back on? The Shondaland favorite (even though Shonda herself is handing over the reigns) returns to ABC’s Thank Goodness It’s Thursday lineup on Thursday, September 27. We know that feels like forever and a day away right now, but it will come up faster than you think. If you need a Grey’s fix in the meantime, you can finally catch up on everything that happened in Grey’s Anatomy season 14 on Netflix.