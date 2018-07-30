We’re only one season into this tension-filled Netflix original series, so if you still have time to catch up if you haven’t hit play yet. News is going to start to fly thick and fast about the upcoming second season, so you better make plans for a marathon streaming session if you want to avoid spoilers. But when does Ozark season 2 start? How much time do you have, exactly, to get through the first batch of episodes? We’ll let you know and give you a quick teaser about what’s in store once the streaming service drops the new ones.

Jason Bateman stars as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who uproots his family from their home in Chicago and transplants them into a summer resort community in the Ozarks. But it’s not such a family-friendly move. Marty’s in trouble after a money-laundering scheme in which he was involves goes wrong. He’s in substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord, and the fate of his wife Wendy and their two kids hang in the balance. But can the fractured family even reconnect at this point? You’ll have to go back and watch the first season to find out.

And the clock is ticking because the trailer for Ozark season 2 is already out, and it’s clear the streaming service has big things in store. “The audience deserves an escalation,” Bateman said during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. He says season 2 delivers.

Watch the Ozark season 2 trailer

For a sneak peek on what the actor means, and some heart-stopping one-liners, check out the Ozark season 2 trailer below. You can hear Wendy, played by Laura Linney, assure their kids, “We do not kill people.” But we’ll have to wait until Ozark season 2 is released to see if that’s a belief that will last.

When does Ozark season 2 start?

So, when does Ozark season 2 start? You’ve got about a month left of waiting until you hit play on the first episode. For potential fans looking to catch up, that gives you four weekends to tackle just 10 episodes of the series. Easy, right? You’ll see Ozark season 2 start on Netflix on Friday, August 31 just in time for another weekend of Netflix and chill.