You’re itching to see Hooli and its creator Gavin Belson vanquished for real, and you’re hoping against hope that Richard is finally able to hold himself together long enough to pull off a big project. But that means waiting for the newest season — oh, wait, when does Silicon Valley start?

Even if you’re a long-time fan, it’s hard to keep track of your favorite shows. Life gets in the way, you get tired and you never did get around to setting that alarm so you known when a new episode airs. Don’t worry, we have you covered with everything you need to know about the latest season of Silicon Valley as well as its standard air time.

When does Silicon Valley start? The newest season…

The humorous HBO show about the cutthroat world of tech start-ups launches a new season even spring, but you’re not the only one asking when does Silicon Valley start exactly. Luckily for you, Silicon Valley season 5 has already started. Although that means you might have missed something, the silver lining is that you’ll get to enjoy several episodes in a row now that you know. The latest season kicked off earlier last month, on March 25.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’re one step ahead of the rest. Simply log into your Amazon account to start streaming the HBO show on your phone or laptop. If you’re not an Amazon Prime or even HBO Go subscriber, read up on other ways to watch Silicon Valley online with our handy guide.

When does Silicon Valley start? New episodes…

You already know that the newest season of the hit comedy has kicked off on HBO, but when exactly does Silicon Valley start — as in, when each new episode airs. Tune into HBO on Sunday nights at 10:15 p.m. EST to catch each new episode. Yes, you read that right: 10:15 p.m. and not 10:00 p.m. Although you’ll already be on the right channel if you’re an avid viewer of Westworld, which airs right before Silicon Valley each Sunday night.