Because, you know, only the fate of the entire solar system hangs in the balance.

If Syfy hooked you with the first two seasons of their space-adventure series The Expanse, we’re sure you’ve been waiting for a long time for news about the TV show. Viewers have been clinging to that cliffhanger for months, but they finally have an answer to the question: when does The Expanse return?

But wait, don’t you want to know what you’ve been waiting all this time for? A hint at what’s to come before we tell you the answer to when does The Expanse return.

What to expect when The Expanse returns

If you’re caught up on all the available episodes of the Syfy show, you know that though Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt are almost constantly on the brink of war, the main characters are facing down a threat that could take out everything. The future of the entire solar system is at stake, and there isn’t much time.

The show is slowly unraveling the mysteries of the protomolecule — as well as the conspiracies in place to control it. And they’ve made it clear along the way that no one anticipated just how much danger it would put everyone in. So where are they going next?

"Picking up immediately following the emotional and suspenseful second season finale, the 13-episode third season finds Earth, Mars and the Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control," Syfy representatives told Space.com in a statement. "Now, more than ever, the mission to unlock the secret of the protomolecule reaches an all-time high, and every decision made could jeopardize the survival of the solar system."

So when The Expanse returns from its most recent cliffhanger, expect a new jolt of adrenaline that, we’re guessing, leads to yet another cliffhanger. You didn’t think they were going to let go of us so soon, did you?

So, when does The Expanse return?

Prepare to face off with the protomolecule, and the potential end of the solar system, when The Expanse returns on Wednesday, April 11 for the first episode of the much-anticipated third season.