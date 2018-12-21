When is the Dr. Pimple Popper season 2 premiere on TLC?

Sure, it sounds like a bad riff on John Belushi’s “I’m a zit!” joke in Animal House, but it’s not. The enormously popular TLC reality series that follows celebrity dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, is coming back for Dr. Pimple Popper season 2 in 2019.

What is Dr. Pimple Popper about?

In August, the basic cable network announced that Dr. Pimple Popper, which had originally started as a one-off television special before it was turned into a fully-fledged season, was getting an order for Dr. Pimple Popper season 2.

“We are delighted our viewers have embraced Dr. Pimple Power, making it a hit for TLC this summer,” TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee said in a statement. “We look forward to giving viewers more of the fantastic Dr. Sandra Lee and showcasing how she tackles challenging conditions and, most importantly, improves her patients’ lives in the upcoming season.”

He wasn’t exaggerating either, because the reality show’s first season repeatedly earn top marks for its 10 p.m. time slot on Wednesdays in its target demographic of women ages 25 to 54. When Dr. Pimple Popper season 2 premieres, however, the show will no longer be airing at the same time and on the same day. Rather, the new season’s first episode will air on a Thursday at 9 p.m. on TLC.

That’s when Dr. Lee will return with a whole new batch of dermatology oddities from across the United States and the world, all in the comforts of her California-based office. Readers who aren’t squeamish can check out a preview of the new season below. Otherwise, you may want to… pop out.

When does Dr. Pimple Popper season 2 premiere?

The Dr. Pimple Popper season 2 premiere is set for Thursday, Jan. 3, at 9 p.m. on TLC.

Dr. Pimple Popper season 2 trailer