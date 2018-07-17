When is Shark Week 2018? Full schedule of programs

Summer is in full swing, which means you might be wondering: When is Shark Week 2018? Find out all the details about the return of Discovery's popular shark-themed festivities and what programs are on the lineup for its 30th anniversary this year.

When is Shark Week 2018?

So, exactly when is Shark Week 2018? Thankfully, Shark Week returns for its 30th iteration dtarting Sunday, July 22. You can watch specials on the mysterious deep-sea creatures all week on the Discovery Channel. Programs run through the following Sunday, July 29.

What is the schedule for Shark Week 2018?

Shark Week 2018 begins with "Alien Sharks Greatest Hits" at 7 p.m. ET. Take a closer look at the most alien-like sharks out there. Catch an episode of "Bear vs. Shark" and watch Bear Grylls test his survival skills in an unfriendly environment. "Shaq Does Shark Week" premieres at 9 p.m. on Monday, so you can watch the retired basketball player train with an expert in an effort to conquer his fear of sharks.

In "Monster Tag," celebrity athletes Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski tag endangered sharks. "Great White Abyss" will feature shark experts who embark on the first manned trip to Guadalupe Island to track down the world's largest great white shark. Take a trip to Cuba with "Cuba's Secret Shark Lair" and dive into the history of Cuban shark hunting. Watch "Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy" to see Guy Fieri and his son try every species of shark they can get their hands on in the Bahamas. "Laws of Jaws" an hour later will be an in-depth look at shark attacks.

Shark Week 2018: Sunday, July 22

"Alien Sharks Greatest Hits," 7 p.m.

"Bear vs. Shark," 8 p.m.

"Shaq Does Shark Week," 9 p.m.

"Ronda Rousey Uncaged," 10 p.m.

"Shark After Dark Live," 11 p.m.

Shark Week 2018: Monday, July 23

"Monster Tag," 8 p.m.

"Great White Abyss," 9 p.m.

"Cuba's Secret Shark Lair," 10 p.m.

"Shark After Dark Live," 11 p.m.

Shark Week 2018: Tuesday, July 24

"Guy Fieri's Feeding Frenzy," 8 p.m.

"Laws of Jaws," 9 p.m.

"Air Jaws: The Hunted," 10 p.m.

"Shark After Dark Live," 11 p.m.

Shark Week 2018: Wednesday, July 25

"Air Jaws: Back from the Dead," 8 p.m.

"Shark Tank Meets Shark Week," 9 p.m.

"Sharkcam Stakeout," 10 p.m.

"Shark After Dark Live," 11 p.m.

Shark Week 2018: Thursday, July 26

"Sharkcam Strikes Back," 8 p.m.

"Sharkwrecked," 9 p.m.

"Tiger Shark Invasion," 10 p.m.

"Shark After Dark Live," 11 p.m.

Shark Week 2018: Friday, July 27

"Cash Cab 'Shark Week Edition,'" 7 p.m.

"Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction," 8 p.m.

"Bloodline: Spawn of Jaws," 9 p.m.

"Great White Shark Babies," 10 p.m.

Shark Week 2018: Saturday, July 28

"Return of the Mega Shark," 9 p.m.

"Sharks Gone Wild," 10 p.m.

Shark Week 2018: Sunday, July 29

"Naked and Afraid of Sharks," 9 p.m.