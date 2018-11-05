Everything you need to know about Stranger Things Day

A year has passed since Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) closed the gate in Hawkins, which finally put an end to the Hawkins Lab and all of the monsters it had unleashed from the Upside Down. The kids attend the school’s Snow Ball dance and, it seems, are well on their way to putting everything that has happened behind them. Yet the “Mind Flayer,” the shadowy creature that inhabited Will, now stands over the school dance in the Upside Down, waiting for an opportunity. As fans get ready for season 3, Netflix has announced a Stranger Things Day for November. But when is it and what does it mean for the hit series?

When is Stranger Things Day?

Stranger Things, the hugely popular Netflix series created by Matt and Ross Duffer, otherwise known as The Duffer Brothers, is currently gearing up for a third season, which is due to debut in summer 2019. That means that far more time will pass between seasons two and three than did one and two. It also means that fans of the show will have to wait that much longer for something now.

Ever the tease, however, Netflix knows precisely how to entice its devoted subscribers, and that’s exactly what the streamer did last week with a new video that billed November 6 as Stranger Things Day. Why? Because as the clip reminds audiences, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared on November 6, 1983, at the beginning of the first season.

“Join us this November 6 to celebrate all things Stranger on the anniversary of the day it all began,” reads a description on YouTube.

The video concludes with a collage of images and videos celebrating the series with costumes, homemade props and other gags on social media. It also mentions the #StrangerThingsDay hashtag, which Netflix, brands and users are already putting to use online.

What is Stranger Things Day?

But the real question is, what does Stranger Things Day mean, if anything, for Stranger Things season 3? Netflix previously released a “Now In Production” video in April to announce that the cast and crew were already hard at work on the series’ next installment. Other than previewing actors as they went into a table read, however, the short video teases very little in terms of story or new casting additions.

Maybe we’ll get a premiere date announcement or a proper teaser trailer. Aside from the “Now In Production” clip, Netflix dropped a fake ad for Hawkins, Indiana’s latest attraction: Starcourt Mall. The video, drenched in the show’s painfully ‘80s aesthetics, doesn’t do much in terms of explaining or previewing what’s to come in season three, but who knows? Maybe Stranger Things Day will fix that.

Stranger Things season 3 debuts sometime next year. Stranger Things Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.