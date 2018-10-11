When is the Titans premiere on DC Universe?

It was the comic book insult heard round the world. This summer, DC Comics unveiled its forthcoming streaming service, DC Universe, with a trailer for the new platform’s first original program, Titans. A gritty, adult retelling of the superhero team-up popularized by the children’s animated series Teen Titans Go!, this take on the characters was going to be more like the violent Marvel shows on Netflix. And to usher it all in, the upcoming Titans premiere, the first trailer gave Dick Grayson’s Robin (Brenton Thwaites) the ominous line, “F--k Batman!”

This may seem like a cheesy, albeit extreme, way by which to distance the new series from its cartoon counterpart, but the line’s fuller context will make more sense once audiences have seen the Titans premiere. Here's what you need to know about the new DC Comics show.

What is Titans about?

In Titans, Grayson has left Gotham City and his partnership with Bruce Wayne/Batman behind. Now he is a detective with the Detroit Police Department, where he endeavors to solve cases the good ol’ fashioned way, while still moonlighting as Robin when necessary. When he encounters a young girl with supernatural abilities named Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), however, Grayson realizes that he’s way in over his head.

So Robin and Raven (Roth’s alter ego) seek out Kori (Anna Diop) and Gar Logan (Ryan Potter), otherwise known as Starfire and Beast Boy, and form the titular Titans. Throughout the first season, recurring characters like Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly) also occasionally pop in to help the Titans out with their quest to save Detroit… and the world.

Titans cast

So too will members of the so-called Doom Patrol, another superhero team from the annals of DC Comics that DC Universe is already in the process of spinning off into another series. As Deadline reported in May, Doom Patrol will take place sometime after the events of Titans, and will see group members Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane, led by Dr. Niles Caulder, taking a mission from Victor Stone, otherwise known as Cyborg.

Among others, Doom Patrol will star Brendan Fraser, Matt Boomer, Timothy Dalton and many others. As for a release date, DC has only revealed that the still-in-production series will debut sometime in 2019. So until then, DC Comics fans will just have to sit back and watch the first season of Titans.

When is the Titans premiere?

The Titans premiere is set for Friday, Oct. 12, on DC Universe. Subsequent episodes will stream each week on Fridays.

Will there be a Titans season 2?

Good news DC fans, a Titans season 2 has already received the greenlight.

