When is the Titans season 1 finale on DC Universe?

The action-packed Titans season 1 is heading to an explosive finale on DC Universe. Here's what you need to know about what's to come for Robin, Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy and the rest of the gang in the highly-anticipated last episode of the season.

Titans season 1 has been leading to the emergence of its big bad Trigon (Seamus Dever), the father of the mystical Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft) and destroyer of worlds. The longtime DC Comics villian was finally introduced in the penultimate episode, and it looks like he'll be causing a lot of headaches for the super-powered crew in the season finale.

While fans are probably expecting Anna Diop's Koriand'r to fufill her interstellar mission by squaring off with Raven's diabolical father, it sounds like her lover and team leader Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) will get most of the spotlight in the final episode of the season. Judging by the trailer for the Titans season 1 finale, it looks like the former Robin will go head-to-head with his ex-mentor, the one and only Batman.

According to the trailer, Batman is on a murderous rampage and is killing all of his nefarious foes. The teaser, along with preview images from the episode, seem to indicate that Bruce Wayne will kill off everyone from the Riddler and the Joker to Two-Face and the Ventriloquist. The authorities have enlisted Grayson to track down and stop Batman, which isn't exactly an easy task to pull off.

Even more confusingly, the Titans season 1 finale trailer also shows Grayson happily married to Minka Kelly's Dawn Granger, aka Dove, and the duo apparently has a child together. Curran Walters' Jason Todd, the second person to wear the mantle of Robin, appears to be wheelchair bound as well, and Diop's Starfire has gotten a bit of a makeover and is working with the authorities, despite being an alien from another world.

All of this sounds a bit out of place if you've been following along with Titans season 1, however, the synopsis for the finale may help to explain what is going on:

In the season finale, Trigon's powers send Dick into a dreamscape that begins with him living a happy domestic life, but soon takes him into a dark journey back to Gotham.

So it sounds like Batman and Robin won't be getting into a real all out brawl, it'll all just be in Grayon's head. But if the trailer has only offered a peek into the former Robin's nightmare, then what is really going on between Trigon, his daughter and the rest of the superhero crew? Will the Doom Patrol show up to help out? Guess we'll have to wait for the Titans season 1 finale to find out.

When is the Titans season 1 finale on DC Universe?

The Titans season 1 finale will debut on DC Universe Friday, Dec. 21.

Titans finale trailer