When does 'The Toys That Made Us' season 2 start?

When does “The Toys That Made Us” season 2 return to Netflix? The popular documentary series took subscribers by storm last December when its four-episode first season began streaming. This Friday, a second season will debut four more episodes detailing the most successful toy lines of the past few decades.

Created by Brian Volk-Weiss, who is best known for his work at Comedy Dynamics, the company responsible for some of the best stand-up comedy specials in recent years, “The Toys That Made Us” is just one of Netflix’s many attempts to dominate its catalog with original programming. And judging by how well-received the first season was by critics and viewers alike, that four more episodes are about to drop should come as no surprise.

The first season began with a bang over the winter with episodes dedicated to the Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man and G.I. Joe toy lines. Rather than simply sticking to a chronological retelling of how they were made, however, “The Toys That Made Us” focuses on both their history and their pop cultural significance. Hence why the very first entry dives into the story of Lucasfilm’s decision to have the small Kenner toy company produce its first Star Wars toys.

Combining interviews and narration by Donald Ian Black with reenactments and archival footage, each episode attempts to pinpoint precisely why these toys became so desired by so many people. Not just the young children initially targeted by the toy makers, but also the toy makers themselves, as well as the older collectors and pop culture experts whose lives seemingly revolve around them.

When is 'The Toys That Made Us' season 2?

Season two adds four more episodes about some of the most popular toys ever made later this week. This time around, the show delves into the respective worlds of the LEGO, Transformers, Hello Kitty and Star Trek toy lines. Much like season one, these new installments primarily concern original toys or toys based on other media that originated in America. However, the Hello Kitty episode will finally internationalize the series as its subject hails from Japan.

All four episodes of “The Toys That Made Us” season 2 will begin streaming on Friday, May 25 exclusively on Netflix. You can easily get by watching these new episodes if you haven’t seen the first four entries yet. But if you want a taste of what to expect come Friday, however, you can easily binge-watch season one right now.