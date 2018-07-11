When will The Handmaid's Tale season 2 finale be on Hulu?

This Hulu original grabbed viewers and hasn’t let go. We hope you’ve been keeping up with the series, otherwise you have a lot of streaming to do before The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 13, better known as The Handmaid's Tale season 2 finale, drops.

The biggest question on everyone’s mind as we head into The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 13 is, will June escape with her baby? Judging the season as it’s been leading up to The Handmaid's Tale season 2 finale, they’re not going to pull any punches, even with characters to which you’re emotionally attached.

We all had to survive the shocking public execution of Eden (Sydney Sweeney) and Isaac (Rohan Meade) in a swimming pool for eloping, and just the last episode saw June (played by Elisabeth Moss) separated from her baby, Holly. Although they were ultimately runited, the event sent all of our stress levels skyrocketing until that relieving moment. After all, even Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) seems to have been emotionally affected by it.

But where is The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 13 going to take us? We’re well beyond the plot points of the book on which the series is based, so there are no hint available to help us all brace ourselves for what’s to come.

When will The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 13 be on Hulu?

We know you’re probably at work and this information might be useless right now, but The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 13, or The Handmaid's Tale season 2 finale, is currently streaming on Hulu. The sneaky streaming service dropped the episode at midnight, even though you’re probably used to watching them on Wednesday evenings.

Silver lining? At least you know The Handmaid's Tale season 2 episode 13 will be ready for you to hit play the second you get a free hour. We’re not saying that’s how you should use your lunchtime, only that it’s a really good option.