Binge this now: Why you should watch AMC's 'Preacher'

A preacher possessing the voice of God, his outlaw former lover and a vampire who happens to be his best friend walk into a bar. That sentence reads like bad Anne Rice fan-fiction, but it actually describes “Preacher,” Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s television adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel series. Here's why you should get caught up before "Preacher" season 3 premieres this weekend.

What is ‘Preacher’ about?

Based on the Vertigo comic books created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon, “Preacher” follows Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), a disinterested southern preacher who is possessed by a demon and angel’s illegal offspring. As a result, Custer is empowered by the voice of God, which lets him command anyone (or thing) around him.

After discovering God is missing, he teams up with Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) to find the absent deity. While the first season dealt more with the young preacher first obtaining, then discovering, his new divine-cum-demonic powers, the second dove headfirst into his quest to find God. In season 3, Custer will be returning to his roots for help, even though he really doesn’t want to.

Why you should binge ‘Preacher’

When it comes to comic book adaptations in film and television, superheroes are more often than not what make the cut. But powerful, violent, foul-mouth preachers? Not really, as some of the medium’s odder fare doesn’t always translate. Yet show co-creators Rogen and Goldberg found a way to make “Preacher” work at AMC, the home of “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.” In a weird way, it makes perfect sense.

So if you like comic book adaptations but are tired of superheroes, then “Preacher” offers some reprieve. And if you enjoy the slow-burning, dramatized violence of shows like AMC’s greatest hits, then “Preacher” is definitely for you. Add a health dose of Christian mysticism and eureka! You’ve got a program that is highly bingable.

Meet the cast of ‘Preacher’

Aside from Cooper, Negga and Gilgun’s principal trio, “Preacher” has boasted a rotating retinue of supporting cast members in seasons 1 and 2. Depending on whatever the particular story arc called for, they’ve included Jackie Earle Haley, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torren, Julie Ann Emery and many others.

In season 3, the legendary Betty Buckley joins the cast as Custer’s latest adversary, his powerful and religiously strict grandmother. Other new additions include Colin Cunningham, Alexis Holloway, Jeremy Childs, Adam Croasdell and Jonny Coyne.

How to binge ‘Preacher’

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Preacher”are currently available to binge-watch on Hulu.

“Preacher” season 3 debuts Sunday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on AMC.