Will Armando Iannucci return for the final season of ‘Veep’? Here’s what he told us

The Scottish writer and director oversaw the first four seasons of the HBO comedy

The upcoming seventh season of Veep will also mark the end of the beloved HBO comedy.

But while David Mandel has been its showrunner for the final three seasons, “Veep” was the brainchild of Scottish writer and director Armando Iannucci, especially as it was basically the American version of “The Thick Of It” and “In The Loop.”

Earlier this month I had the opportunity to talk to Iannucci about his latest film “The Death Of Stalin.” During our conversation I asked the filmmaker whether he had been asked to return to “Veep” for its final season, but Iannucci insisted that there was no need because he left it in the capable hands of Mandel.

“When I said I was leaving the show I was asked if I wanted to stay on as a consultant. And I said no because I knew I was doing ‘The Death Of Stalin’ anyway. I just felt like I couldn’t do both.”

“I also felt it was important that Dave Mandel felt like he was in charge. And that everyone felt like he was in charge. I didn’t want to feel like the old Pope that had retired and was next door grumbling at the new Pope’s reforms.”

“So I told them, ‘Just assume that I am dead. That’s the best way to go about it. Don’t come back and ask me about it’.”

Iannucci admitted that one positive about no longer being involved with “Veep” is that he now gets to watch the final episodes as a fan.

“It’s nice because I can now just watch it as a viewer. And be genuinely surprised and enjoy the comedy.”

Unfortunately, we have got a bit longer to wait before the final season of “Veep” airs, though, as star Matt Walsh previously admitted that it won’t be released until 2019.

Meanwhile, make sure you check out Armando Iannucci’s latest comedy “The Death Of Stalin,” the release of which has just been extended across the US.