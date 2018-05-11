Whether you’re overflowing with happiness for the couple or secretly wishing it were you up there marrying royalty, we know the main thing you’re wondering as the clock counts down to their vows: will Prince Harry’s wedding be televised?

We don’t have to remind you that the upcoming ceremony has taken the Internet by storm. Meghan Markle has solidified her place in hearts from her home country to the United Kingdom — and perhaps (even if it’s just for the moment) surpassed Kate as the leading international style icon for women in their 20s and 30s.

Despite the largely adoring attention lavished on the actress, where it was once Kate Middleton’s wedding, this royal wedding is largely referred to as Prince Harry’s wedding — maybe because fans of the royal family have been watching for years for the younger of the princes to settle down. So, how exactly are you going to see him finally tie the knot?

Will Prince Harry’s wedding be televised?

It’s the pressing question of the moment, and the answer is a big fat yes. Perhaps an even better question than will Prince Harry’s wedding be televised would be asking on which channel it won’t be covered. Let’s put it this way, chances are you’re going to see at least part of Prince Harry’s wedding if you watch any TV on Saturday, May 19.

Though you’ll have to get up bright and early in the U.S. if you want to catch coverage while the wedding ceremony is actually happening, plenty of networks are planning repeat airings of their royal wedding programming in addition to specials about the couple, style commentary and more. If you want to tune in, check out Metro’s guide on how to watch the royal wedding. It’s broken down by network with an explanation on when the programming starts and what to expect, as in, who’s giving style commentary, which network has post-ceremony carriage ride coverage and where you can tune in to see parody personas host a live stream peppered with humorous comments.