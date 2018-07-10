Will there be a second season of ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s what its creator Taylor Sheridan told us

Yellowstone’s co-creator, writer and director Taylor Sheridan has revealed his ambition to make a second season of the Paramount Network drama.

The modern western, which follows the exploits of the Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner’s John, and their attempts to control the largest contagious ranch in the USA, has had the full support of the Paramount Network, who not only financed its huge budgets but promoted the show excessively, too.

Sheridan, who has previously written “Sicario,” its recent sequel and earned an Oscar nomination for scribing “Hell Or High Water,” told me last month that he hopes Paramount Network will continue on this journey and take the show into a second season.

“I mean, any time you tell a story, if people are engaged by it and excited by it you want it to live on. I would love it if we could.”

During our chat Sheridan also gave a little insight into the type of themes that might be explored in future episodes, suggesting that “Yellowstone” will look at stories and plots that have previously popped up in the genre. Just, this time, in a modern context.

“Every place in the world has been settled and resettled. And people were assimilated or destroyed. We haven’t seemed to learn much from that.”

“The most recent example of it happening is in the United States. It happened in France 200 years ago or longer. It happened here 130 years ago. So the consequences of that still exist today. They’re still being dealt with.”

“Issues that were being dealt with 130 years ago are still being dealt with now. It’s something that is worth looking at. Obviously entertaining is the ultimate goal. But if you can enlighten as well that’s a lofty aspiration.”

You can see Taylor Sheridan’s attempts to enlighten as well as entertain with the show now, as “Yellowstone” airs on the Paramount Network on Wednesday nights at 10pm.