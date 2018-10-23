Disenchantment, the new Netflix animated series by Simpsons creator Matt Groening, was eagerly awaited because of its pedigree and its rarity: Groening doesn't exactly pump out new shows like Shonda Rhimes. But he's 2 for 2 so far: The Simpsons is in season 30, and Groening's only other series, Futurama, has as big a cult following as The Simpsons is popular.

Set in medieval kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment concerns an alcoholic princess, her elfin sidekick and her personal demon. It's been praised for its talented voice cast (including Abbi Jacobson of Broad City, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre). But the show didn't get a huge promotional push, likely because of Netflix's sheer volume of new content; so far, it has made a subtle mark on a crowded "I really need to get around to watching that" TV landscape.

Although Netflix doesn't release ratings, Nielsen estimates that 4 million people streamed the first episode, which qualifies as a significant hit.

So will there be a Disenchantment season 2?

Yes. On Monday, Variety reported that Netflix has picked up Disenchantment for a second season.

When will Disenchantment season 2 start?

Disenchantment season two will be 20 episodes. Like the first season, the second will air in two parts. Ten episodes will air on FX in 2020, with 10 more to come in 2021.

Disenchantment's first 10 episodes aired in August; the second 10 episodes of the first season come to screens in 2019.

What will happen in Disenchantment season 2?

So far, the show has been a gradual build narratively. The Hollywood Reporter's critic Daniel Feinberg said the show "has a strong visual style and funny moments, but isn't yet fully formed — and neither were The Simpsons or Futurama right out of the gate." The critical consensus is that the show has gotten funnier as it's gone along.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,” Groening said of the renewal. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”