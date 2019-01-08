You're the Worst season 5: Aya Cash and Chris Geere say goodbye

This week, the fifth and final season of FXX's critically acclaimed comedy series You're the Worst will premiere its first episode. For the sake of avoiding any and all spoilers for the sake of eager fans, let's just say that creator Stephen Falk has found a uniquely odd (but appropriate) way to kick off the beginning of the end. Or, at least that's what stars Aya Cash and Chris Geere told Metro while promoting You're the Worst season 5.

You're the Worst season 5: Aya Cash, Chris Geere say goodbye

"I never used to enjoy doing standalone episodes because I didn't know how they were going to turn out," admits Geere, who plays Jimmy Shive-Overly. "But there was so much trust invested in Stephen. Anything he throws at us is going to work. It all comes from a great place. So when we were filming this episode, in particular, Aya and I used to look at each other and go, 'Is this our show? What are we doing?'"

Despite the season 5 premiere's eclectic approach to picking up where the season 4 finale left off, however, the pair is excited for audiences to see what happens during the next few months. Unsurprisingly, they're also a bit sad about the whole affair, for once the 13th episode comes to a conclusion, that will be it for the show.

"Yeah I'm sad, but I'm also excited for everybody to see it," says Cash, who plays Gretchen Cutler. "You never know how people are going to react, but when I read them, I was like, 'Oh, this feels right.' So I'm excited to share them with everybody but totally devastated that it's over now."

As somber as the occasion is, both Cash and Geere agree that, when working in a long-form entertainment format like television, knowing just how much story there is left to tell is a good place to be. After all, the You're the Worst team knew going into season 5 that it would be the show's last. In that way, they would all get to tell the story they wanted to tell, and how they wanted to tell it.

"It's so much better," says Cash. "It's so much more civilized to be able to end a series on your own terms and close out the story. If we had just ended after any random season, I think we'd all be wondering what happened. But now, we get to really say goodbye and pay our respects to the series."

"It's rare to know so far in advance that you're going to get another season, let alone actually know that it's ending," adds Geere. "To get five seasons is a huge accomplishment in our current climate. We're upset we didn't get that movie because that would have been so much fun, but You're the Worst has been, and will always be, a sleeper show. The fans seem to keep building over time. The numbers seem to keep growing as we go on. As a TV viewer, if I know that I can watch the entirety of something on a streaming service, that's great. I like that. People like to have a beginning, middle and end and we most definitely have that."

Of course, this doesn't mean that Cash and Geere won't be doing anything else anytime soon. The British actor briefly comments on his role in the Ryan Reynolds-starring Detective Pikachu movie. "I just spent four months on that, which was all green screen," he joked. Cash, meanwhile, will next be seen in FX's upcoming miniseries Fosse/Verdon, in which she plays Joan Simon, the wife of playwright Neil Simon. "That was super fun and I have a great wig," she says of the experience. "That's my spoiler alert."

When does You're the Worst season 5 premiere?

You're the Worst season 5 premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FXX.