Uma Thurman to Harvey Weinstein: 'I'm glad it's going slowly… you don't deserve a bullet'

The actress who played assassin Beatrix Kiddo in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill and Kill Bill 2 has something to say to Harvey Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators,” but she’s still too angry.

Uma Thurman shared a “Happy Thanksgiving” message on social media Kill Bill-style. The actress wrote that she is glad “it’s going slowly” for disgraced Hollywood heavy hitter Harvey Weinstein because he doesn’t “deserve a bullet.”

In addition, Thurman shared a #metoo and alluded to having more to say about the sexual misconduct allegations against producer Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators.”

"I am waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say,” she told Access Hollywood.

Thurman worked with Weinstein for Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill 2.

The actress posted a black and white still from Kill Bill 2 along with the message: “H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman.”

The photo was from a scene in which Thurman, playing assassin Beatrix Kiddo in Quentin Tarantino's sequel Kill Bill 2, is about to embark on a "rampage of revenge.”

As November became a flurry of sexual harassment allegations in the film and TV industry, Thurman told Access Hollywood: "I find it commendable. I don't have a tiny soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.

"So I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."

Weinstein has denied engaging in "non-consensual sexual conduct.”