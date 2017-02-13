Val Chmerkovskiy on his break up with Amber Rose: "I will always have her back"

Trolls gonna troll.

And apparently they’ve been hounding Val Chmerkovskiy about his recent split from Amber Rose.

On Instagram, the “Dancing With The Stars” pro wrote a lengthy message taking on the, erm, haters who have been spamming his posts.

“I am addressing this topic solely in hopes that after reading y’all will stop spamming my posts,” the 30-year-old wrote. “We decided to end our relationship a week ago… She’s an amazing woman that I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love.” He goes on and on… and on. Seriously, the post did not need to be this long.

The unkind messages were likely inspired by Rose’s recent and exceedingly public reunion with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. They were spotted kissing and doing some above-the-waist stuff on the red carpet this weekend.

Chmerkovskiy had been dating Rose, 33, for about five months. And now, let us mourn yet another long and fruitful celebrity relationship.