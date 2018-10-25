You can watch Hocus Pocus in AMC theaters ahead of Halloween

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween classic, and now you can watch it on the big screen.

Halloween is almost here, and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than making plans to watch Hocus Pocus for the millionth time?

Since debuting in 1993, the film about three 17th century witch sisters coming back from the dead and roaming around Salem has become a Halloween classic.

If you haven’t had your annual fill of Hocus Pocus ahead of All Hallow’s Eve, don’t worry. There’s still time, and now, you have the chance to watch Hocus Pocus on the big screen.

AMC Theaters announced that Hocus Pocus is showing on select screens from Oct. 26 through Halloween on Oct. 31.

The special chance to watch Hocus Pocus in theaters is a celebration of the movie’s 25th anniversary, according to AMC. (Freeform previously aired a 25th anniversary Hocus Pocus special earlier in October, as well.)

What could be better than seeing Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson since “I Put A Spell On You” on a full-size movie screen? The cheap ticket price.

Though going to the movies has gotten pretty expensive, you can watch Hocus Pocus at an AMC theater for just $5 — yup, even in New York City.

Hocus Pocus is in select AMC theaters from Friday, Oct. 26 to Halloween, and since you can buy tickets for showings ahead of time online, you’ll want to nab those fast. Some showings are already nearly full, and there’s no spells to guarantee you a seat.

Where to watch Hocus Pocus in theaters

New York City

AMC Loews 19th St. East 6

AMC Loews Kips Bay 15

AMC Empire 25

AMC Bay Plaza Cinema 13

Boston

AMC Loews Boston Common 19

Philadelphia

AMC Philadelphia Mills 14

And nearby AMC Loews Cherry Hill 24 and AMC Voorhees 16

Check out the full list of participating AMC theaters where you can watch Hocus Pocus here.