Here's how to take your mom to a free 'Momma Mia!' sing-along this Mother's Day

There’s nothing like sitting back and relaxing with your mom to watch — and re-watch — your favorite films. And this Mother’s Day, if you’re not choosing from ones online or headed to see the newest releases in theaters, Universal Pictures has announced that you can watch Mamma Mia! for free in select locations around the country and Canada — and it’s a sing-along.

The 2008 musically charged classic, adapted from Broadway and based on ABBA hits, is probably the best Mother’s Day movie to see with the woman who gave you life (I mean, who wouldn’t want to re-live Meryl Streep as Donna helplessly try to uncover which one of her three past lovers fathered Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried?).

"Since its debut as a smash-hit stage musical and evolution into a beloved feature-film adaptation, Mamma Mia! The Movie has brought joy to worldwide audiences," Jim Orr, President of Distribution at Universal Pictures, said in a statement. "As the movie is an unabashed celebration of mothers and daughters, we felt that Mother’s Day is the perfect holiday to invite audiences back into the theater to experience the sing-along version…and to share exclusive footage of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

Yes, the free screenings will come with another bonus: you’ll be the first to watch Mamma Mia! clips from the film's sequel coming this summer.

Where to watch Mamma Mia! sing-along — the perfect Mother's Day movie

You can watch Mamma Mia! and sing your heart out at 25 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. These cities include: Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Minneapolis, MN; New York, NY; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Sacramento, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Tampa, FL; Toronto, ON; Vancouver, BC; Washington, D.C.; and West Palm Beach, FL.

To double check that you can watch Mamma Mia! sing-along free of charge at a theater near you, head over to the website for these special screenings and enter your zip code in the space provided. For instance, the closest theater in NYC is AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 located at 1998 Broadway.

The screenings will take place at 10:00 a.m. at participating theaters, and free tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 9:00 a.m. on May 13 (Mother’s Day, of course). Tickets are not valid for resale, and each guest is limited to one.

A spokesperson from AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 told Metro there are no advance tickets available — so set those alarm clocks for an early start this Sunday to sing along to your favorite Mamma Mia! hits.

Now go be Dancing Queens.

Watch Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again trailer

Given that Donna is only mentioned in past tense here, and it seems to focus on flashbacks from when she first settled in Kalokairi, the trailer has sparked a major concern: where on Earth is Meryl? We'll just have to wait and see.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters July 20.