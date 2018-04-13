Want to watch The Social Network? Here’s how

That film from 2010 you forgot about but secretly want to watch because of all this Zuck news.

It’s safe to say that with Facebook data scandals and Mark Zuckerberg hearings taking up your news feeds, you probably have been wanting to watch The Social Network. Or, you’re at least thinking about streaming it in lieu of a Netflix original for once (it might be a good idea to take a break from Stranger Things for a few hours).

Zuckerberg briefly alluded to The Social Network at Wednesday’s Congressional hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In case you forgot, the movie tells of Facebook's inception during Zuckerberg’s Harvard years, the legal roadblocks thereafter and the rocky yet revolutionary path that led him to become the youngest "self-made" billionaire in history at just 23.

Zuckerberg said during a Business Insider interview less than two weeks after the film premiered in theaters, that The Social Network got many big things wrong and a lot of "random details" right.

In terms of what he wore in the movie, producers were spot on. But as for his motivation to create Facebook — which they framed as "wanting to get girls" or "to get into some kind of social institution" — Zuckerberg said they were way off.

"They just can’t wrap their head around the idea that someone might build something because they like building things," he stated.

Years later, during a public Q&A at Facebook’s headquarters in 2014, Zuckerberg said The Social Network fabricated some "hurtful stuff."

"I think the reality is that writing code and then building a product and building a company is not a glamorous enough thing to make a movie about," he said, according to The Guardian, "so you can imagine that a lot of this stuff they had to embellish or make up."

Now, let’s get on to the important part, shall we?

Watch The Social Network

Watch The Social Network on Crackle (FREE)

You can stream The Social Network free of charge on Crackle — but only until the end of the week.

Watch The Social Network on Amazon Video

With a subscription (or a 30-day free trial) to Amazon Prime Video, you can watch The Social Network as an HD rental for $3.99 or SD rental for $2.99. You can also purchase it for $12.99 (HD) or $9.99 (SD) if you so choose.

Watch The Social Network on YouTube Movies

You can watch The Social Network on YouTube Movies for the same price as Amazon Video.

Watch The Social Network on Vudu

With a Vudu account, you can also rent the film for $2.99 or buy it for $9.99.

Watch The Social Network on Google Play

And (surprise!) you can rent or buy the movie for the same price through Google Play.

The Social Network on iTunes

iTunes also gives you an option to rent ($3.99) and buy (12.99) The Social Network.

And the list goes on...

In addition to these services, you can stream the movie if you have xfinitystream or DIRECTV accounts.

Sadly, The Social Network is not on Netflix (for now), but we've given you plenty of options here. Enjoy a look into the creation of the global network that started a truly social world.