All the ways to watch the White House Correspondents Dinner

Any event with a stand-up comedian hosting can be unpredictable, but there’s one thing you can count on during the White House Correspondents Dinner this year: Trump won’t be there. Even if there won’t be any viral moments involving the president during this year’s event, it’s still worth tuning in — but how can you watch White House Correspondents Dinner happenings if you don’t have cable? We have you covered.

Michelle Wolf made it clear in a recent interview with GQ that’s she’s ready to roast Trump as this year’s host. In fact, though she’s worried about her routine playing well with people watching on TV (or online, we’ll get to that), she’s “expecting it to not play well in the room.” That’s because the subjects of her jokes, other than Trump, will be sitting right there in the room.

Ready to watch White House Correspondents Dinner jokes — and the reactions of the crowd sitting in the room with Wolf? Great — oh, but wait — how can you watch it, anyway?

Watch White House Correspondents Dinner: All your options

No cable, no problem. You have several ways to watch White House Correspondents Dinner shenanigans, and they don’t require a subscription to cable. We’ll cut to the chase: Here’s how to make sure you catch every single Trump joke, even if they’re flying thick and fast.

Watch White House Correspondents Dinner on C-SPAN

Yeah, you know them for airing Senate hearings that you quickly flip past on TV, but they’re also making it possible for you to watch White House Correspondents Dinner jokes for free -- so maybe it’s time you rethink its reputation. If you’re tuning in from a TV, check your local listings through TV Guide to find out which channel this is for you. They’ll be airing the White House Correspondents Dinner 2018 starting at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Stream White House Correspondents Dinner online

Thanks to C-SPAN you can also watch White House Correspondents Dinner revelry online. You can stream the event online here, through the C-SPAN website. They’re also set to air the full 90-minute event through their YouTube page here.

Just make sure you tune in on time to watch all the Trump jokes land, or else we cannot guarantee you’ll see the YouTube version of the speech before spoilers get to you.