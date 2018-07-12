When will Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele work together again? Key provides us with an update

Keegan-Michael Key has revealed that a new live action collaboration between himself and Jordan Peele is in the very early stages of development, while also providing updates on two animation projects that the duo are currently working on, too.

Key and Peele achieved huge success with their titular sketch show, but since the conclusion of its fifth season in 2015 they have focused more on movies.

Key has appeared in “Tomorrowland,” “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Why Him?,” and has roles in the upcoming “The Predator” and “The Lion King,” while Peele won an Oscar for writing the critically acclaimed “Get Out,” which he also directed.

But “Key & Peele” had such a devout audience, and their friendship is so beloved, that there is always interest in when Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key might reunite again on the big or small screen.

I’m happy to reveal then that during my recent discussion with Keegan-Michael Key for “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” he confirmed that the duo have several new projects in various stages of development.

“We are actually working together right now on two animated projects. One I am not at liberty to speak of and one I think I am.”

“Henry Selick, who made ‘James And The Giant Peach’ and ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ he is working on a new stop motion project called ‘Wendell and Wild,’ with me and Jordan.”

“I am producing, Jordan is executively producing, Henry is creating, writing and directing. Henry is at the preliminary stage on that piece.”

“So, we’ve been working together actually in the animation arena together. Right now that’s kind of where we are at. We’re both kind of exploring new stuff right now, I should also say old stuff. And going our separate ways.”

“But we are going to come back. We are going to figure out, you know, Jordan lives a very considered life and he likes to think about things and ruminate over things before he starts shaping them.”

“And whatever live action thing we are gonna do next is kind of brewing, it is in the embryonic stage if you will.”