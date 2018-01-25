Celebs will wear white roses to the Grammys in honor of TIME'S UP

"We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

At the Golden Globes, it was black. For Sunday’s Grammy Awards, it’s all about white.

Members of the music industry will don white roses in honor of the TIME’S UP movement at the star-studded event Jan. 28, reports Billboard.

The plan was put together by Meg Harkins, a marketing executive at Roc Nation, and Karen Rait of Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records after meeting with a dozen other women in the industry Monday night. They call themselves "Voices in Entertainment."

The group chose a white rose because "it is a practical and traditional accessory with a symbolic color." Harkins cited Hillary Clinton as an example — she wore white at Trump’s inauguration, a color associated with women’s suffrage.

The women penned a letter to their industry contacts to spread the word and encourage participation. According to PEOPLE, parts of this letter sent out through email Wednesday read:

"As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony on Sunday, January 28th. We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance. "Please join us in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward."

Within hours, hundreds had confirmed their participation, reports The Associated Press.

Thursday afternoon, Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody posted a white rose graphic to Instagram announcing her support.

Stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Rapsody, Tom Morello and Halsey have also reportedly agreed to participate.

"Music artists have a lot of impact," Rait said. "So it's only fitting that music's biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees."

"We have not had the tsunami that politics and Hollywood has had, but we are still women," Harkins, who also posted a white rose to her Instagram, told AP, stating that they "all agreed it was really necessary" because they've felt the "political and cultural change in the last couple of months."

"It is an important conversation politically in our country and it's also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies," she told Billboard. "We need to say if anyone is feeling like they're being discriminated against and they don't feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them."