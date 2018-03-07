‘The Voice’ narrows the pack with another week of ‘Blind Auditions’

This week’s auditions brought some of the best and worst performances that the judges have seen so far.

Last week, “The Voice” held their first round of “Blind Auditions” with each judge inching their way a little bit closer to having their teams of aspiring singers fleshed out. The amateur singing Thunderdome was back again this week for two more rounds of auditions. This means that a few more contestants did not make the cut. So, who did not get picked on the Voice?

First, let’s go through some of the highlights from both episodes this week. Night One saw the judges in a heated battle over the 26-year-old karaoke host from New York City, Johnny Bliss. His soulful version of Marc Anthony’s “Preciosa” caused all four judges to foam at the mouth with Alicia Keys using her block on Kelly Clarkson to claim Bliss for her team. Rejected!

The standout from night two was 36-year-old D.C. native Terrence Cunningham. Along with his insanely cool hairdo, Cunningham wowed the judges with a slowed down ballad version of the classic Temptations song “My Girl” that he dedicated to his daughter. Understandably, there was a bidding war fiercer than an early morning fish auction from the judges. Even though Adam Levine — the Hawaiian shirt was back! — had given an emotional plea saying “You don’t need us, we need you,” Cunningham went with Alicia Keys. Thanks, but no thanks bruh.

[Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC]





Now that we got that out of the way, let’s get into the gory details.

Who did not get picked on The Voice — Night One

The first person who did not get picked on The Voice this week was the long-haired twenty-two-year-old Mitch Cardoza from Dartmouth, Massachusetts. His Sublime-ified version of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” did not impress the judges one bit. Alicia and Adam both gave the excuse that the song was too sacred to their hearts to really give him the credit he deserved but we all know it was just kind of terrible. “No Woman, No Man, No Judges, No Pick.”

The second person who did not get picked on The Voice was 23-year-old Kayla Woodson from Waggaman, Louisiana. Woodson currently works at the fast-food style restaurant, Red Onion, in the Country Music Hall of Fame. She said that walking the halls of that building every day gave her inspiration to chase her dreams as a country singer. Unfortunately, her version of Reba McEntire’s “Turn on the Radio” didn’t reach the bar to turn around the judges' chairs.

Who Did Not Get Picked on The Voice — Night Two

Night Two of the “Blind Auditions” only saw one contestant feel the cruel wrath of the swiveling deciding chairs — 25-year-old professional rodeo-singer Adrian Brannan from Ventura, California. Her downfall was that she put on too much of a honky-tonk affectation to her singing voice. Blake told her that she should have annunciated a little bit more during her rendition of Delbert Mcclinton’s “Two More Bottles of Wine.”

And that was it for this week! We will be back next week to recap all of the contestants who did not get picked on “The Voice.”