Who is Jacob Sartorius? Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announces break up

Young love is never built to last. 14-year-old Stranger Things star, and Emmy nominee, Millie Bobby Brown and her 15-year-old boyfriend Jacob Sartorius have announced that they have officially called it quits. The couple had first started their relationship at the beginning of the year and made their break-up announcement via Brown’s Instagram stories."The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual," Brown wrote. Adding "We are both happy and remaining friends." Sartorius does not have the same high profile as Brown, but has built up a following in his own right. Which leads us to ask: Who is Jacob Sartorius exactly?

[Photo: Getty Images]

Who is Jacob Sartorius?

Rolf Jacob Sartorius is an American singer who gained popularity for the series of lip synching videos released through the video social network app called musical.ly. He ended up being one of the apps biggest stars with over 14 million followers. Sartorius then transitioned to releasing his own music in 2016 with his debut single “sweatshirt” which climbed the charts in both the United States and Canada.

In January of last year he released an EP called The Last Text which included eight original songs followed by a second EP that October called Let Me Hangin’. He ended up going on a world tour shortly after to promote both before starting up his relationship with Brown.

Fans realized that the two had been linked after they had begun to comment on each others social media profiles. Sartorius had even posted a picture of the two on Instagram on Brown’s birthday with a rather adorable caption singing praises for the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star. “Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!! you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world,” he said. Adding “I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!!”

But alas, it wasn’t meant to last. Now the two stars are free to focus on their ever burgeoning careers instead.