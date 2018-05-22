Miss USA 2018 results are in: Can you guess who the winner is?

Last night, Louisiana’s Hirsch Memorial Coliseum was filled with an eager crowd and crown hopefuls gearing up for the Miss USA competition. It was hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and based on preliminary rounds, the contestants were narrowed down to 15 at the start of FOX’s broadcast. These women represented the following states: California, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. Did you stick around through the two-hour show to find out who won Miss USA 2018?

After the evening gown, swimsuit and interview portions, the contestants were narrowed down to the top three. The second runner up was Miss Nevada Carolina Urrea, and the first runner up was Miss North Carolina Caelynn Miller-Keyes. But, as for this year's coveted prize, who won Miss USA 2018?

The results: Who won Miss USA 2018?

Who won Miss USA 2018? Taking into account viewer input as well as overall performance, the selection committee chose Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers for Miss USA 2018. The 23-year-old beat out 50 competitors to win the title, and this is the first time a Nebraska native has received first prize.

Summers looked overjoyed when Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough dubbed her the winner.

Summers is from Omaha, according to TIME. She studied at the Texas Christian University and is working towards a career as a certified child life specialist. Read more about Summers on her Miss USA bio page.

The top three from yesterday's competition were each asked, "You’re on your way to a march and someone hands you a blank sign and a marker. What do you put on your sign and why?" They were then given noise-cancelling headphones so that they wouldn’t be influenced by each other’s answers. Summers said she’d want to tell people to "speak your voice."

"I don’t know what march we’re on our way to in this hypothetical situation, but no matter where you’re going, whatever type of march it is, you’re obviously on your way to that march because you care about that cause," Summers declared. "So go, speak to people. When they have questions, communicate with them, listen to their views also — that is one thing in the United States that we really need to focus on, is listening to each other."

This answer was met with applause.

Summers will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe 2018 competition.

Watch Summers receive her title below: