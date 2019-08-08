Events you can’t miss in Boston before the end of summer - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Walsh’s Summer Movie Nights 2019

Enjoy a flick with the family under the stars with the return of Mayor Walsh’s Summer Movie Nights. Head to Moakley Park in South Boston on Monday for a free screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” This year’s lineup also includes “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse” at Roxbury’s Ramsay Park on Aug. 14, “Black Panther” at Mattapan’s Walker Playground on Aug. 20 and “Avengers: Endgame” at the Frog Pond in Beacon Hill on Sept. 6.

Through Sept. 6, various locations, boston.gov

Free Fun Fridays

The Highland Street Foundation’s annual series offering free admission to some of the Bay State’s most beloved cultural institutions wraps up its 2019 season in August. On Aug. 16, be sure to check out places like the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and U.S.S. Constitution Museum. On Aug. 23, stop by great spots like the Institute for Contemporary Art or The Mary Baker Eddy Library and Mapparium.

Fridays through Aug. 30, various locations, highlandstreet.org

Fan Expo Boston

The annual gathering of pop-culture fanatics is always a good time, and brings some seriously famous faces to Boston each year. The 2019 guest lineup includes acting legend John Travolta, “Shazam” star Zachary Levi, plus “Lord of the Rings” and “Stranger Things” icon Sean Astin, who will be there alongside his “Goonies” co-stars Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan.

Aug. 16-18, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., fanexpoboston.com

Dine Out Boston

Local foodies will have plenty of chances to feast at a bargain when Dine Out Boston returns this summer. Participating restaurants will offer special prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner over the course of the two-week eating extravaganza.

Aug. 18-23 & Aug. 25-30, various locations, dineoutboston.com

7th Annual Illuminate the Harbor Fireworks Celebration

The Illuminate the Harbor event returns for its seventh year on Aug. 29 with three great places to check out the festivities. Piers Park in East Boston and Fan Pier in the Seaport District are two of the designated viewing areas, while Christopher Columbus Park in the North End will also be a great spot for people to watch the fireworks.

Aug. 29, 8:30 pm, various locations, bostonharbornow.org/fireworks