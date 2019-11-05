Family seeks help finding NJ woman who disappeared without a trace - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Parents are of Stephanie Parze are desperately looking for information that can help them find their missing daughter.

Parze disappeared without a trace almost a week ago. The NY Post reported that she went out with her family to see medium Cindy Kaza’s show at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick on Oct. 30. The 25-year-old woman said goodbye to her parents and dropped them off at their home. She headed to her home, which was around 10 miles away, and has not been heard from since.

It was reported that the last thing her mother, Sharlene, got was a Snapchat, which was sent close to her home in Freehold Township in Monmouth County.

Her father, Ed Parze, told NBC that it was unlike her to disappear without reaching out. “Definitely not like her,” he said. “If she can get to me, she would.”

NBC reports that she made it home that night because her car was in the driveway, along with her phone, jacket and shoes. Lights inside the home were turned on with no signs of struggle, and her dog, Jazmine, was left alone.

Parze is a makeup artist who also worked as a nanny in the area. It is being reported that Freehold Township and Monmouth County are investigating the disappearance.

The NY Post reports that Parze is 4-foot-11, brunette and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy V-neck shirt and a sweater.

It was reported by CBS that police from both New York and New Jersey searched for Parze in a wooded area near Long Pond Park in Staten Island.

Flyers have been posted around the area in hopes someone will come forward with more information.

The NY Post reports that if you or someone you know has any information, call Det. Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160, ext. 7032. Additionally, you can call Freehold Township Police Det. Daniel Valentine at 732-462-7908.