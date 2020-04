A fake rubber hand used to help people who suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. in this undated picture obtained from social media. DIVYA KRISHNAKUMAR via REUTERS

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Authorization Required

This server could not verify that you

are authorized to access the document

requested. Either you supplied the wrong

credentials (e.g., bad password), or your

browser doesn’t understand how to supply

the credentials required.