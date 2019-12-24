Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys about 50 homes: firefighters - Metro US

A man carries a bucket full of water as firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter walks near flames as a fire continues in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People help a firefighter extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman looks on as she stands next to her belongings during an evacuation as a fire continues in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman and her son embrace next to the debris of their house as a fire continues in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People stand next to personal belongings during an evacuation as a fire continues in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man carries a bucket full of water as helps to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People gather personal belongings during an evacuation as a fire continues in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A house burns following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A house burns following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People help firefighters as they work to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People carry buckets full of water to help to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man uses his cell phone to take a photo of his burning house during a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Firefighters walk at the scene of a fire in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A helicopter works to contain a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A helicopter works to contain a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter walks amid smoke during a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man stands next to debris as a fire continues in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People help firefighters as they work to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man throws water to help to extinguish a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A column of smoke is seen during a fire in Valparaiso, Chile December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – A fire in a poor neighborhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaíso destroyed dozens of houses on Tuesday and firefighters struggled to control the blaze, authorities said.
Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets, a Reuters witness said.
“The entire Valparaíso Fire Department with support from neighboring units is deployed. The fire has consumed about 50 homes,” firefighters said on Twitter. Two nearby neighborhoods were being evacuated, they said.
The blaze, fed by high Southern Hemisphere summer temperatures and strong winds, started in a forested area and spread to the city, firefighters said.
Valparaiso, known for its colorful wood-frame houses, is popular among tourists in the South American country.
