Four killed, five wounded in shooting at Kansas City bar - Metro US

(Reuters) – Four people were killed and five wounded in Kansas early on Sunday by a suspect who opened fire inside a Kansas City bar, and police were hunting for the shooter, local authorities and media reports said.

The suspect used a handgun and authorities believe it was an isolated incident, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Thomas Tomasic told NBC News.

Few other details were immediately available, and police department officials could not immediately be reached early on Sunday for further comment.

The department said on Twitter at around 3 a.m. local time that nine people had been shot and four killed in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)