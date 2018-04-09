Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 10, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 10, 2018 | Updated : April 10, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 10, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Old TV taper
 4 Clutch
 8 Actor -- Montand
 12 Gotcha!
 13 Times past
 14 Has a bug
 15 Males
 16 Hotfoot it
 17 Stopped snoozing
 18 Kind of fever
 20 Sense
 22 -- does it!
 23 Bede or Ant
 25 "Psst!" (2 wds.)
 29 Hot brew
 31 First name in horror
 34 Vast stretch of time
 35 Kind of pilot
 36 Admired one
 37 Lime drink
 38 Red-waxed cheese
 39 Solstice mo.
 40 Whiteboard need
 42 Invalid
 44 Alice's chronicler
 47 Ring the bell
 49 Kudos
 51 Buzz
 53 Draft animals
 55 Chem room
 56 Bonnet, in London
 57 Goddess of victory
 58 FBI acronym
 59 Cravings
 60 Without cease
 61 Low-lying island



DOWN 
  1 Siren
 2 Swindle
 3 Bunkhouse site
 4 Dance wildly
 5 Reddish-brown
 6 Equator segment
 7 Complaint
 8 Swung off-course
 9 Broke the rules
 10 Large deer
 11 Weathervane dir.
 19 Taj --
 21 Perfume label word
 24 Plateau
 26 Once around the sun
 27 "Star Wars" guru
 28 Small bills
 30 Cash dispenser
 31 Proposal
 32 Blissful spot
 33 Style of speaking
 35 -- -cotta
 40 Architect's wing
 41 Bacon bringer
 43 Parliament members
 45 Flowery scent
 46 Honshu port
 48 Type of wolf
 49 Lap dog
 50 Auction site
 51 Kid's question
 52 Furrow maker
 54 Centurion's 14

 

 
