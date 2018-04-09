Crossword puzzle answers: April 10, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Old TV taper 4 Clutch 8 Actor -- Montand 12 Gotcha! 13 Times past 14 Has a bug 15 Males 16 Hotfoot it 17 Stopped snoozing 18 Kind of fever 20 Sense 22 -- does it! 23 Bede or Ant 25 "Psst!" (2 wds.) 29 Hot brew 31 First name in horror 34 Vast stretch of time 35 Kind of pilot 36 Admired one 37 Lime drink 38 Red-waxed cheese 39 Solstice mo. 40 Whiteboard need 42 Invalid 44 Alice's chronicler 47 Ring the bell 49 Kudos 51 Buzz 53 Draft animals 55 Chem room 56 Bonnet, in London 57 Goddess of victory 58 FBI acronym 59 Cravings 60 Without cease 61 Low-lying island