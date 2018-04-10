Crossword puzzle answers: April 11, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Catnip and cardamom 6 Inert gas 12 Lunar spacecraft 14 Maria Conchita -- 15 No-nos 16 Quenched 17 Teahouse attire 18 Overly glib 19 Thoughtful murmur 21 Apt. units 23 Selfish one 26 Kind of coat 27 Airline ticket word 28 Wild 30 Web addr. 31 Tempe inst. 32 Whisper on stage 33 Churns up 35 Fictional collie 37 -- foo yung 38 Disprove 39 USN rank 40 Recent, in combos 41 California's Big -- 42 Passports, etc. 43 Homer-hitter Mel -- 44 Anderson Cooper's channel 46 Cal. rows 48 Crochet project 51 Concert bonus 55 Jacket part 56 Rock band crew member 57 Mull over 58 "Gimme a --!"