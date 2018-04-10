Crossword puzzle answers: April 11, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 11, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Catnip and cardamom 6 Inert gas 12 Lunar spacecraft 14 Maria Conchita -- 15 No-nos 16 Quenched 17 Teahouse attire 18 Overly glib 19 Thoughtful murmur 21 Apt. units 23 Selfish one 26 Kind of coat 27 Airline ticket word 28 Wild 30 Web addr. 31 Tempe inst. 32 Whisper on stage 33 Churns up 35 Fictional collie 37 -- foo yung 38 Disprove 39 USN rank 40 Recent, in combos 41 California's Big -- 42 Passports, etc. 43 Homer-hitter Mel -- 44 Anderson Cooper's channel 46 Cal. rows 48 Crochet project 51 Concert bonus 55 Jacket part 56 Rock band crew member 57 Mull over 58 "Gimme a --!"
DOWN 1 Bowler 2 Pollution org. 3 Hold up 4 Flower of a plant 5 Messy one 6 Padlock partners 7 Raines of old movies 8 Abhors 9 Cuttlefish defense 10 Put into service 11 "The -- Squad" 13 First mummy, in myth 19 Submarines 20 Beach near Los Angeles 22 Attacked by a bear 24 Familiarize 25 Gizmo 26 Happy rumble 27 Like the universe 28 Novelties 29 Engineering toy 34 Swayed 36 True, at times 42 -- tube 43 A Muppet 45 Basilica area 47 Rounded handle 48 Deadly snake 49 Andy Capp's wife 50 Ike's rank 52 Byron work 53 Estuary 54 Cartoon shriek