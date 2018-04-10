Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: April 11, 2018

By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : April 11, 2018 | Updated : April 11, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: April 11, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 11, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Catnip and cardamom
 6 Inert gas
 12 Lunar spacecraft
 14 Maria Conchita --
 15 No-nos
 16 Quenched
 17 Teahouse attire
 18 Overly glib
 19 Thoughtful murmur
 21 Apt. units
 23 Selfish one
 26 Kind of coat
 27 Airline ticket word
 28 Wild
 30 Web addr.
 31 Tempe inst.
 32 Whisper on stage
 33 Churns up
 35 Fictional collie
 37 -- foo yung
 38 Disprove
 39 USN rank
 40 Recent, in combos
 41 California's Big --
 42 Passports, etc.
 43 Homer-hitter Mel --
 44 Anderson Cooper's channel
 46 Cal. rows
 48 Crochet project
 51 Concert bonus
 55 Jacket part
 56 Rock band crew member
 57 Mull over
 58 "Gimme a --!"



DOWN 
 1 Bowler
 2 Pollution org.
 3 Hold up
 4 Flower of a plant
 5 Messy one
 6 Padlock partners
 7 Raines of old movies
 8 Abhors
 9 Cuttlefish defense
 10 Put into service
 11 "The -- Squad"
 13 First mummy, in myth
 19 Submarines
 20 Beach near Los Angeles
 22 Attacked by a bear
 24 Familiarize
 25 Gizmo
 26 Happy rumble
 27 Like the universe
 28 Novelties
 29 Engineering toy
 34 Swayed
 36 True, at times
 42 -- tube
 43 A Muppet
 45 Basilica area
 47 Rounded handle
 48 Deadly snake
 49 Andy Capp's wife
 50 Ike's rank
 52 Byron work
 53 Estuary
 54 Cartoon shriek

 

 

 
 
