Crossword puzzle answers: April 12, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 12, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Woodchips, e.g. 6 -- -thin 11 Musical drama 12 Ease 13 Globe features 15 Double-check 16 Chased the puck 18 Big T-shirts 19 Circus crowd noise 21 Watchdog's warning 22 Pocket change 23 "Mama --" (Shirelles tune) 25 Fake it 28 Miss a syllable 30 Plunging neckline 31 File label 32 Safety or mosquito -- 33 Be indebted to 35 Small brooks 37 QB objectives 38 River sediment 40 Pitch a tent 41 "The Bells" author 42 Slalom run 43 Radar gun info 46 Human herbivores 48 Oozed out 50 Fixes up 54 NBA hoopster 55 Clean energy 56 Dirge 57 Guzzles