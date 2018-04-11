Crossword puzzle answers: April 12, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on April 12, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Woodchips, e.g. 6 -- -thin 11 Musical drama 12 Ease 13 Globe features 15 Double-check 16 Chased the puck 18 Big T-shirts 19 Circus crowd noise 21 Watchdog's warning 22 Pocket change 23 "Mama --" (Shirelles tune) 25 Fake it 28 Miss a syllable 30 Plunging neckline 31 File label 32 Safety or mosquito -- 33 Be indebted to 35 Small brooks 37 QB objectives 38 River sediment 40 Pitch a tent 41 "The Bells" author 42 Slalom run 43 Radar gun info 46 Human herbivores 48 Oozed out 50 Fixes up 54 NBA hoopster 55 Clean energy 56 Dirge 57 Guzzles
DOWN 1 Alley Oop's kingdom 2 Merchandise ID 3 Bruce or Spike 4 Hit the hay 5 Skein of yarn 6 Conductor's baton 7 Hirt and Gore 8 Unending flow 9 Countess's husband 10 Blended whiskeys 14 Slumps 15 Hair-raising 17 Adventurer's report 19 Slicked up 20 Leaves unmentioned 22 Door ding 24 "The," to Wolfgang 25 Book of maps 26 Reassures 27 Baking meas. 29 Selene's sister 34 Toweled off 36 Rink event (2 wds.) 39 Natural eyewash 43 Mme.'s daughter 44 Clap of thunder 45 Food fish 46 Ultra 47 Monster's loch 49 Frat party fixture 51 MacGraw of the movies 52 Sack 53 Almost-grads